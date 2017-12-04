Cut down post-harvest crop losses

Seldom has so much attention been paid to cutting down post-harvest crop losses as is being done now. Yet, such losses remain untenably high, depriving the country of not only valuable farm produce, but also of precious resources like water, energy, cash inputs and farmers’ effort that go into its production. The losses begin at the farmers’ fields and continue till the food reaches the consumers — referred typically as post-harvest losses.

However, the destruction of food does not end there. Substantial amounts go waste even after cooking. Significantly, while the ...