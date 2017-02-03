Devangshu Datta: Privacy in peril

A new tech start-up recently launched a home page with one of the more frightening images on the internet. At first glance it is a wide-angle street scene shot in black & white at a busy market. But some individuals in that tableau are singled. Target boxes underneath their faces list their Aadhaar numbers, names, mobile numbers, emails, residential addresses, dates of birth, etc, with some salient details blanked out. The start-up calls itself a “trust bureau”. It is a private B2B concern, which offers to verify employees and clients for its customers. It says it can do ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?