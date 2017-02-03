Devangshu Datta: Privacy in peril

Start-up is a private B2B concern, which offers to verify employees and clients for its customers

A new tech start-up recently launched a home page with one of the more frightening images on the internet. At first glance it is a wide-angle street scene shot in black & white at a busy market. But some individuals in that tableau are singled. Target boxes underneath their faces list their Aadhaar numbers, names, mobile numbers, emails, residential addresses, dates of birth, etc, with some salient details blanked out. The start-up calls itself a “trust bureau”. It is a private B2B concern, which offers to verify employees and clients for its customers. It says it can do ...

Devangshu Datta