Digital technology to put India back to work

When the talk of automation and artificial intelligence impacting hundreds of thousands of jobs in manufacturing and services sector comes up in any forum, there is always one incorrigible optimist in the room who will point to the auto sector and even the computer industry where new innovations destroyed existing manual jobs but created multiple more new ones.

In the current phase however, we have yet to see evidence of a massive job push in tourism, leisure and travel industries showing the ability to enable full replacement opportunities for displaced employees in traditional roles and ...