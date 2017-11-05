Enforcement of contracts: Need to focus on ramping up court infrastructure

India has improved its rank in enforcing contracts in the World Bank's ease of doing business report by 14 places over the last three editions. However, at 164th position in the latest edition, this parameter remains among the weakest links, followed only by dealing with construction permits (181st place). However, the country has to overcome institutional resistance and lack of political will for judicial reform for any substantial improvement in the enforcement of contracts, say experts. Taking reforms to the next level The reforms that have worked ...