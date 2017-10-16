Favourable trade winds

A 26 per cent rise in exports in September – the highest in the last six months – could not have come at a better time, either for Indian exporters or, indeed, the government. In that sense, the enthusiasm of Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu is understandable. A thrilled Mr Prabhu tweeted after the data was out on Friday, “India’s growth story is back!” Improvement in some other economic indicators must have contributed to the feel-good factor for the minister. It is true that a big reason for exports to show such a big jump has been the rise in crude oil ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?