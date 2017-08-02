Formalise India-China border

While the media is abuzz with various analyses on how the current India-China military stand-off in the Doklam bowl may pan out, they generally miss the larger issue at stake, namely the need for a permanent border resolution between both nations. Any temporary resolution over the 89-square kilometre yak-grazing ground claimed by China and Bhutan would be complicated by the lack of a general border consensus between all three nations in the area. Doklam represents only a dot along the thousands of square kilometres of contested lands straddling the Line of Actual Control (LAC) ...