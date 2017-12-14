Growth for job creation

Job creation is considered to be the most serious development challenge that India faces. It is a major source of contention in the political space.

Data warriors have been arguing about the impact of demonetisation on employment. But this jousting is futile as our employment data systems do not provide the granular information required for connecting short-term trends to underlying causes. Even the basic information on employment and unemployment that they provide shows little variation over time or under varying economic conditions. The quinquennial NSS surveys and now the annual ...