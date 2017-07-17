GST: SOHO economy wakes up to new reality

Vikas Kumar, a freelance writer and content producer, who operates solo out of his home in Delhi, is a worried man. In a LinkedIn post, Kumar’s anguish was clearly visible: “… I’m looking to understand the effect of GST on freelancers and how they need to operate in India under the new tax regime. It appears that freelance income doesn't get clear mention in new tax rules released each year …” There are good reasons why small office-home office (Soho) professionals and businesses need to get their act in place when it comes to compliance ...