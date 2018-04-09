Hope for progress this financial year

The new financial year has started on a positive note, despite the protectionist measures of America and retaliation by China.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said economic activity is expected to gather pace in 2018-19, benefiting from a conducive domestic and global environment. The teething trouble in implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is receding, credit offtake has improved, large resource mobilisation from the primary market could strengthen investment activity and the process of recapitalisation of public sector banks and resolution of distressed assets might ...