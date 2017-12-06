How a doubles game works

Infosys has opened a new chapter with the appointment of a new CEO. Hopefully the veterans on the board and the founders have learned some lessons from the recent episode.

The iconic Tata group with a star-studded board also paid a huge price in several ways before settling down for an insider as the new chairman. The distasteful episodes played out in public glare involving two otherwise very respected organisations are classic case studies of how lack of anticipation and analysis of potential implementation challenges of inducting a new CEO can lead great corporations into avoidable crisis. ...