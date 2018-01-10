Interlude in Davos

There was some degree of inevitability in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to visit the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 22. Public memory is short, but Mr Modi’s early days as prime minister stood out for the frequency of his foreign travels.

Those visits always brimmed with photo-op-worthy events — stadium-style appearances, drum-playing, surprise birthday visits, and loads of selfies and tweets. So an appearance at the world’s most famous talking shop had to be on his agenda before the 2019 elections. The question is whether he can ...