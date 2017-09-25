It's the economy, stupid

The Modi government started with much fanfare and high expectations in 2014 after unseating a corruption-ridden United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, which had overseen high inflation and rapidly declining growth. But some three years later the engine has gone off the rails. The economy recovered a bit in its first two years, as the Modi government benefited from a huge terms of trade windfall from declining oil prices. GDP growth, which was at six per cent in Q3 2014-15, peaked at 9.1 per cent in Q4 2015-16. The government basked in the global adulation of declining ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?