Shekhar Gupta: Judiciary on trial

On this momentous day, it is tempting to twist former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s familiar line: A week is a long time in politics. Let me suggest, therefore, that a weekend is a long time in India’s judicial history.

We are talking about this weekend. That is because the four judges who brought their institutional and professional questions in public debate through a press conference said, when asked how this would affect the functioning of the Supreme Court, that they would return to the court on Monday and it would be business as usual. Much will ...