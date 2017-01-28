K Shankar Bajpai: Anniversaries... leading where?

If what you have doesn't work, something must replace it or you suffer

Is 2017 another anniversary of 1947, or a turning point? India at 70 differs widely from what it was and what most founding fathers envisaged. The Constitution they gave us on Republic Day 1950, suited their vision, but has changed comparably. Will it witness a 70th birthday, or be shorter-lived de jure, as it has been de facto? Similar questions arise everywhere. All governments fail their people’s expectations, but in democracies the very beliefs, principles and practices long considered Democracy’s essence are endangered. The worst horror is intolerance: no ...

K Shankar Bajpai