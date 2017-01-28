K Shankar Bajpai: Anniversaries... leading where?

Is 2017 another anniversary of 1947, or a turning point? India at 70 differs widely from what it was and what most founding fathers envisaged. The Constitution they gave us on Republic Day 1950, suited their vision, but has changed comparably. Will it witness a 70th birthday, or be shorter-lived de jure, as it has been de facto? Similar questions arise everywhere. All governments fail their people’s expectations, but in democracies the very beliefs, principles and practices long considered Democracy’s essence are endangered. The worst horror is intolerance: no ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?