Keep it simple

Over the past few days, the GST Council has taken several decisions that are expected to make life simpler for a large number of companies, exporters and the trading community in terms of lower rates and a reduced compliance burden.

Though a lot of ground still needs to be covered in order to remove some of the other imperfections in the structure of the goods and services tax (GST) and procedural matters, the government has been able to send out a clear message that it is alive to the concerns of all stakeholders and is determined to improve the acceptability of India’s biggest tax ...