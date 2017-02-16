Letters: Sound advice

Apropos Aditi Phadnis’ interview with P Chidambaram, “After UP polls, I don’t know what the BJP will do” (Q&A, February 16), advocates are trained to focus on the specifics of the case on hand and is an eminent one.

Every word he spoke in the interview makes sense. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its national leaders would do well to take cognizance of his words and start thinking of corrective measures.

In terms of initiating steps to improve financial and monetary stability, more incentives are needed to increase private investment and exports. The Congress may have constructive suggestions on this subject as discussion on Budget 2017-18 progresses.

There is immediate need to encourage private consumption, which has dropped post demonetisation. Ideas like Universal Basic Minimum Income, increased minimum wage and an across-the-board wage and pension rise may help.

Corruption, which has seeped into public life, needs to be factored in as a reality and accounted for. Chidam-baram’s observations about capitation fee, bribes and disbelief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement of objectives while announcing demonetisation are also notable. There is a question mark over what the BJP would do after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. This applies to other parties as well.

With India transitioning swiftly, it is comforting to see veteran politicians like Chidambaram, who found themselves suddenly displaced, are now taking on an advisory role. The BJP should take advantage of their experience and wisdom — Modi has always expressed willingness to listen to elders.

M G Warrier, Mumbai

