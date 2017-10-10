Letters: Why commit hara-kiri?

That defamation cases have been filed against news portal The Wire and others by Amit Shah’s son will likely not end the political slugfest over his firm recording a from a paltry Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in just a year.

That this astronomical revenue jump coincided more or less with becoming the prime minister and taking the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party gives the Opposition enough fodder to demand an independent probe. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s defence of Jay Shah’s private business dealings was on untenable grounds. He should have confined his rejoinder to the extent of questions being raised over one of the public sector undertakings under the new and renewable energy ministry — then headed by Goyal — sanctioning a loan of Rs 10.35 crore to Shah junior’s firm.

The ruling party likely fears that the Opposition’s demand for an independent probe would influence people’s perception of the government. But if the dealings are all above board, why commit political hara-kiri by opposing the probe?

S K Choudhury, Bengaluru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number