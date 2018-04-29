Market Mind: Some interesting stories

These are interesting stories one has picked up across travels of the last month. Somany Ceramics’ 2017-18 has been a washout of a year due to GST (goods and services tax).

This intrigued; most companies had got over the GST-induced destocking pains by the second quarter. Somany explained how the unorganised trade in Gujarat has figured out a way to beat GST and the differential they enjoy (presently!) over the organised manufacturers (who pay taxes and are therefore priced higher) has increased after GST -- and that GST implementation could still take a year to ...