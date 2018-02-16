'Modi'fied banking rules, a Rs 140-bn scandal and a mortified common man

I’m no good with financials. When people talk about futures and hedging and shorting, I think of retirement, shrubbery, and electrical fires. When they talk about interest rates and capital gains, I think about guitar practice and metro lines.

But I have come to realise that there’s a lot of money to be made in India if you’re good with financials—and by good, I mean so bad that it’s criminal. I only dimly understand the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank scam because of the helpful ‘explainers’ put out by Reuters and The Wire and scroll.in etc. Some ...