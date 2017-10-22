Modinomics is Darwinomics without knowing it

The world celebrates Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, which postulates that the strong will proliferate and the weak will die through a process of natural selection. But most human societies hate Darwinomics and want the weak protected, the strong restrained. No politician advocates the idea of culling the weak, whether it is small businesses or unviable farms. The strong never get good press. In the political brouhaha over demonetisation and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), the attack on the government has been postulated on this same premise ...