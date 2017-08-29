New judge, old wish list

Fourteen months do not seem like a long time to helm an institution as challenging and complex as the Supreme Court, but the new Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, may well find it the most eventful period of his 40-year-long career. As he would have learned from the experience of his predecessor, a brief tenure does not necessarily mean an uneventful one; if anything, Justice Misra’s legacy will be determined by the exigencies of the judicial calendar that awaits him. Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar’s tenure of 237 days saw him preside over two constitutional Benches that ...