Letters: Plug the gaps

With reference to T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan’s column, “The wrong Lego set” (January 7), I am comforted that there is still someone in the media, who can speak the truth without fearing the loss of his constituency. He has cogently brought out the evolution of policymaking in India.

Over time, the gaps between the thought processes of the political leadership, the bureaucracy and the judiciary; the bureaucracy, the intelligentsia (including economists) and the civil service personnel, who support political leadership in governance and statutory bodies, have increased. If the gaps are not plugged, the democratic system of governance will suffer.

In the Indian context, it is not just the schools to which economists that matters. This is the only country where they get lured and hired by the political leadership and a largely subservient media. This forces them to either remain silent or become their masters’ mouthpiece . Those who want to retain their freedom of expression may be identified and “handled” in the Indian way. Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan was one such “victim”.

M G Warrier Bengaluru