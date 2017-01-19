PVR, Hathway to fare better than print, TV peers

Demonetisation will impact December quarter (Q3) results of media companies in inconsistent ways. Companies depending on advertisement revenues will see more impact, on toned-down ad spends after note ban. These include print and television companies DB Corp, Jagran Prakashan, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sun TV. "We expect a one per cent year-on-year decline in ad revenue in Q3 versus earlier expectation of 10 per cent growth," says Rohit Dokania of IDFC Securities. Jagran's print ad revenues are likely to grow three-four per cent over a year ago even as its ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?