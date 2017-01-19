PVR, Hathway to fare better than print, TV peers

Multiplexes and cable firms will see less fallout from note ban, hence expected to do better

Multiplexes and cable firms will see less fallout from note ban, hence expected to do better

Demonetisation will impact December quarter (Q3) results of media companies in inconsistent ways. Companies depending on advertisement revenues will see more impact, on toned-down ad spends after note ban. These include print and television companies DB Corp, Jagran Prakashan, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sun TV. "We expect a one per cent year-on-year decline in ad revenue in Q3 versus earlier expectation of 10 per cent growth," says Rohit Dokania of IDFC Securities. Jagran's print ad revenues are likely to grow three-four per cent over a year ago even as its ...

Sheetal Agarwal