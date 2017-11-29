Ram rajya and total societal indicators

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a leading law firm, organised a day-long seminar in the first week of November to deliberate on the Sebi Committee on Corporate Governance’s Report aka the Kotak Committee Report.

Borrowing the expression raja-praja from Uday Kotak’s foreword to the report, the first session was provocatively titled “Moving from the raja-praja model to the custodian model”. In keeping with the spirit of the seminar — Corporate Governance: the Sushasan Way — Ishaat Hussain, who has recently retired from the board of Tata Sons, spoke about ram ...