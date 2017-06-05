Recovery for Bharat Financial and Ujjivan some time away

Maharashtra accounting for 11% of loan book remains a pain point

Stocks of micro finance institutions (MFIs) and small finance banks (SFBs) are yet to pick up after a weak March quarter performance. Ujjivan Financial Services and Bharat Financial Inclusion have seen 6-11 per cent erosion in their stock prices since their Q4 results. It is anticipated that the recent developments, particularly on farm loan waiver, may put further pressure on these stocks. As it comes at a time when the overall collection efficiencies are improving, investors need to wait for more clarity on how these developments have affected the collection discipline. This is also an important monitorable as the collection efficiency in five key states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, are yet to show a strong recovery. A recent report by India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) highlights that these states account for 90 per cent of the total default in stressed transactions where the payment period has been less than nine months and are rated by ..

Hamsini Karthik