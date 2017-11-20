Reliance juggernaut rolls into e-commerce

After telecom, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is reportedly planning to disrupt the country’s Rs 2 lakh-crore e-commerce market.

Reliance is already the country’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer, with a footprint that spans 750 cities, 3,679 stores and profitable industry-leading sales of Rs 33,765 crore. Should the current e-commerce leaders in home-grown Flipkart and the $136-billion global e-commerce giant Amazon be worried? A cursory look at new technology disruptors and markets it has created shows that incumbents have usually missed the ...