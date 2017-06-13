TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

In search of neutral arbitrators
Business Standard

Renminbi's growing global influence

Internationalisation of the Chinese currency remains on track despite recent stalling

Shyam Saran 

Shyam Saran During 2016, the internationalisation of the Chinese renminbi (RMB) appeared to stall in the wake of symptoms of capital flight, volatility in share markets and the overall and continuing slowdown in the Chinese economy. For example, in 2015, over 30 per cent of China’s foreign trade was settled in its own currency. In 2016 it had fallen to 20 per cent. The RMB had become the sixth-most used currency globally in 2015 but is presently the eighth. There has also been a decrease in RMB deposits in Hong Kong, a good indicator of the currency’s international profile. These are ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Renminbi's growing global influence

Internationalisation of the Chinese currency remains on track despite recent stalling

Internationalisation of the Chinese currency remains on track despite recent stalling During 2016, the internationalisation of the Chinese renminbi (RMB) appeared to stall in the wake of symptoms of capital flight, volatility in share markets and the overall and continuing slowdown in the Chinese economy. For example, in 2015, over 30 per cent of China’s foreign trade was settled in its own currency. In 2016 it had fallen to 20 per cent. The RMB had become the sixth-most used currency globally in 2015 but is presently the eighth. There has also been a decrease in RMB deposits in Hong Kong, a good indicator of the currency’s international profile. These are ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Renminbi's growing global influence

Internationalisation of the Chinese currency remains on track despite recent stalling

During 2016, the internationalisation of the Chinese renminbi (RMB) appeared to stall in the wake of symptoms of capital flight, volatility in share markets and the overall and continuing slowdown in the Chinese economy. For example, in 2015, over 30 per cent of China’s foreign trade was settled in its own currency. In 2016 it had fallen to 20 per cent. The RMB had become the sixth-most used currency globally in 2015 but is presently the eighth. There has also been a decrease in RMB deposits in Hong Kong, a good indicator of the currency’s international profile. These are ...

image
Business Standard
177 22