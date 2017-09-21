Reviving investment

The stock market is booming but there is gloom in many boardrooms. In many, a spirit of caution reigns and in some balance sheet woes are the source of concern. Foreigners are pouring their money into India. (Or, is it round-tripping by the money which may have fled through import over-invoicing and hawala during the demonetisation scare?) But the big players are being cautious and putting more into debt than equity. The Sensex and Nifty may be soaring. But real investment intentions are not. The mood of investment pessimism in the private sector is reflected in the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?