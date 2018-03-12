Rising jobs challenge: Unemployment rate remains elevated, LPR worsens

The unemployment rate remained elevated in the week ended March 11. It has been rising steadily and the labour participation rate, which has not been improving, actually worsened in the last week. The unemployment rate was 7 per cent and the LPR was 42.6 per cent during the week.

It is unsettling that the higher unemployment rate comes at a lower LPR. Our challenge on the employment front is just getting tougher. What is our employment challenge? The Prime Minister is often reminded that during his pre-election campaigns he had promised to provide jobs to 20 million people ...