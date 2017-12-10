Rotation resets audit firm order

Rotation of audit firms mandated by the company law that took effect three years earlier has played out in full force this financial year — around 980 listed companies have changed their incumbents in favour of a new auditor. The massive churn has snapped some decades-old ties, particularly hitting small firms which are dependent on a handful of clients.

It has had a mixed effect on mid-size audit entities, depending on factors such as location and type of clientele. The process has also made the ‘Big Four’ audit networks — Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC ...