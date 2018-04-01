Silicon Valley of India to get robotic assistant at Kempegowda Airport

The of India is all set to get at its Kempegowda International Airport. Aptly named, “Kempa”, the robot has been designed by a Bengaluru start-up using In a one-minute long video that’s been tweeted by IT minister Priyank Kharge, the robot is seen providing information in Kannada and English.

The robot “Kempa” will be able to provide flight and check-in details and other information about airports along with details about places to visit. Said to be in its final stage, “Kempa” is slated to launch as soon as it gets a nod from Kharge. Meanwhile, be ready to be greeted by this humanoid robot as you land in Bengaluru the next time.

What’s your Snapchat handle?

It may all sound like a dream but happened in real for a 15-year-old boy from Prospect, Virginia. The boy, who has a Snapchat handle by the name of @CarnivalCruise, was in for a surprise when he saw that one of the world’s largest cruise liners that goes by the same name, had filled his hometown with placards and banners looking out for him.

What the boy could have never imagined was that the cruise liner wanted to gift him and his family an all-expense paid European vacation on the cruise liner’s newest ship, the The trip valued at $5,000 included flights and hotels. But all good things come at a cost. The boy had to forfeit his Snapchat name. Meanwhile, as he and his family gear up to go on the cruise, the boy is considering keeping another company’s name as his snapchat handle.

Plumbing problems

Recent newspaper headlines in India have been about leakages. CBSE question papers were leaked online, Aadhaar data was breached and Facebook data of many were compromised. Given the constant stream of breaches, Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka appealed on Twitter for people to elect a plumber to lead the nation.”Leader required — qualification PLUMBER: Aadhaar card data leak; Facebook data leak; SSC leak; CBSE paper leak,” he tweeted. When a member of the twiteratti asked him if he would apply for the job, Goenka tweeted, “Not yet. If there is a good conductor’s job, let me know.”