Start of the end of China's rise: Xi is reversing elements of Deng formula

Among the phrases censored from the internet in China after Xi Jinping proposed to waive off presidential term limits was “I don’t agree”.

That is the extent to which the Xi government is going to ensure that the Chinese people enthusiastically support a move that sets the stage to make him President for as long as he likes. It might snow in summer in Chennai before the 2980 delegates of the National People’s Congress gathered in Beijing, for their annual session, fail to ratify the constitutional amendment that would put Mr Xi back in the place Mao Zedong once was, ...