Surviving the long arm of global anti-bribery laws

Mondelez case is latest case of FCPA enforcement action against foreign companies operating in India

Mondelez case is latest case of FCPA enforcement action against foreign companies operating in India

Business today is global, and so is anti-corruption enforcement. The recent multi-million-dollar settlement between Mondelez International Inc., the multinational snack-food manufacturer, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) highlights the reach of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, 1977 (FCPA). Mondelez was pulled up by the SEC because its Indian subsidiary Cadbury India made “facilitation payments” in violation of the FCPA to obtain approvals for its unit in India. The matter was closed with Mondelez agreeing to pay $13 million as the settlement ...

Sharanya G Ranga & Probal Bose