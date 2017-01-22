Surviving the long arm of global anti-bribery laws

Business today is global, and so is anti-corruption enforcement. The recent multi-million-dollar settlement between Mondelez International Inc., the multinational snack-food manufacturer, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) highlights the reach of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, 1977 (FCPA). Mondelez was pulled up by the SEC because its Indian subsidiary Cadbury India made “facilitation payments” in violation of the FCPA to obtain approvals for its unit in India. The matter was closed with Mondelez agreeing to pay $13 million as the settlement ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?