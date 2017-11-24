T N Ninan: A bone in the throat

The more one understands how the goods and services tax (GST) has been working, the more the question poses itself: is this a bone that is now stuck in the economy’s throat, which is hard to swallow but also cannot be spat out? The problem is not the tax itself, which has much to say for itself.

Rather, it is the structure of the Indian economy—which comprises mostly small and tiny businesses. Many of these, it would seem, are either unable to cope with the complexities of the tax, or are being made to pay tax for the first time, or have been disadvantaged in other ...