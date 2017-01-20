TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Opinion

Budget 2017: Railways to get Rs 1 lakh crore for safety on tracks
Business Standard

T N Ninan: States are at the centre

State budgets, which once were smaller than the Central budget, are now about a third bigger

T N Ninan 

T N Ninan Two fortuitous developments have saved Central budgets in recent years. One is the sharp drop in oil prices from the stratospheric levels they had reached in 2013-14. Sensibly, the government used this as an opportunity to virtually eliminate the massive subsidies on petroleum products, and to jack up taxes. The excise duty on petrol has been doubled, while that on diesel has gone up 140 per cent. These duties on petroleum products now account for over a half of all excise revenue, and explain the surge in excise collections this year despite sluggish industrial growth. The second bonus of ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

T N Ninan: States are at the centre

State budgets, which once were smaller than the Central budget, are now about a third bigger

State budgets, which once were smaller than the Central budget, are now about a third bigger Two fortuitous developments have saved Central budgets in recent years. One is the sharp drop in oil prices from the stratospheric levels they had reached in 2013-14. Sensibly, the government used this as an opportunity to virtually eliminate the massive subsidies on petroleum products, and to jack up taxes. The excise duty on petrol has been doubled, while that on diesel has gone up 140 per cent. These duties on petroleum products now account for over a half of all excise revenue, and explain the surge in excise collections this year despite sluggish industrial growth. The second bonus of ... image
Business Standard
177 22

T N Ninan: States are at the centre

State budgets, which once were smaller than the Central budget, are now about a third bigger

Two fortuitous developments have saved Central budgets in recent years. One is the sharp drop in oil prices from the stratospheric levels they had reached in 2013-14. Sensibly, the government used this as an opportunity to virtually eliminate the massive subsidies on petroleum products, and to jack up taxes. The excise duty on petrol has been doubled, while that on diesel has gone up 140 per cent. These duties on petroleum products now account for over a half of all excise revenue, and explain the surge in excise collections this year despite sluggish industrial growth. The second bonus of ...

image
Business Standard
177 22