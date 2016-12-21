T T Ram Mohan: Mr Modi's big gamble

Way back in 1969, Indira Gandhi decided to nationalise private banks

Way back in 1969, Indira Gandhi decided to nationalise private banks

Way back in 1969, Indira Gandhi decided to nationalise private banks. She summoned I G Patel, then special secretary in the ministry of finance, and gave him 24 hours to prepare a Bill for Parliament, a Cabinet note and a speech Mrs Gandhi would make to the nation. Patel dutifully carried out madam’s orders. In his memoirs, Patel records that he would have liked the move to have been better planned. Nationalisation should have been accompanied by restructuring to produce one or two large national banks and multiple regional banks. Little of this has happened to this day. ...

T T Ram Mohan