Time to review banking sector valuations

The Economic Survey Volume 2 makes an interesting point about corporate credit growth. The private sector banks saw credit growth averaging out at around 10-11 per cent in 2016-17. This was low by historical standards and it was pulled up by a sharp credit expansion in March 2017. Private sector banks controls about 28 per cent of outstanding assets in the banking system. Public sector banks, which control 72 per cent of assets, had credit disbursal dropping into negative territory. This is unheard of. The credit growth rate of public-sector banks was consistently negative ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?