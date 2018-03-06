Trade war's first salvo? US tariffs on steel, aluminium should worry India

The decision by President Donald Trump to sharply raise tariffs imposed by the US on import of steel and aluminium has created more problems than it was meant to solve. At a meeting last Thursday, Mr Trump announced that tariffs of 25 per cent would be levelled on imported steel and of 10 per cent on imported aluminium.

He has long argued that the US is being taken advantage of by its trading partners, in particular the People’s Republic of China. But these particular moves have little strategy behind them. Unlike many other countries, Chinese-made steel is not a large constituent of US ...