Why India should rely on sea power to manage China's provocations

We now have a much better idea of what happened at the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction last month. Early June, Chinese troops attempted to build a road in territory claimed by Bhutan. Bhutanese troops challenged the Chinese’s, but were outnumbered and hence had to withdraw. Bhutanese and Indian armed forces work very closely, so nearby Indian troops entered the scene and “persuaded” their Chinese counterparts to stop building the road and step back a bit. There the situation stands, with Indian and Chinese troops using banners and loudspeakers to stake out their ...