Why the environment matters

Over two decades ago the Supreme Court directed the government to make the subject of the environment mandatory in colleges across the country. After much pushing and prodding, the University Grants Commission (UGC) came up with a broad list of subjects that would form this course. It was made compulsory for under-graduate students, but its importance was destroyed by awarding it just four course credits in the total course of the student. The fact is that ours is the age of the environment. This is also the anthropocene — the age in which humans are dominant and have ...