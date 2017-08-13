A case for bitcoin

The last year has seen a huge jump in cryptocurrency trading volumes and valuations. Bitcoin was trading at $3,410 per coin last week, about 475 per cent above the price of August 2016 of $593. The total market value is over $65 billion. Ethereum (now trading at around $300 per coin) is another popular cryptocurrency. It has seen a capital gain of 2,270 per cent in the last one year. It’s interesting to note that Indians generate a significant proportion of bitcoin trading volumes. Some estimates indicate Indian trading volumes are exceeded only by volumes out of Japan ...