Confused about income tax return filing? Find answers to all your questions

The income return (ITR) filing season has already begun – in fact, you now have less than 20 days for filing ITR using the efiling income tax portal – and, despite the government’s continuous efforts to make ITR filing easy, especially through login option on the I-T department portal, you must be facing a lot of headache. This year, there have been several new norms and rules to follow at the time of filing income return for 2017-18 assessment year.

Last year, government employees had received salary arrears due to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations. With changed ITR forms, there is also some confusion about the mechanism to claim relief under Section 89 under the Income Act.

With effect from July 1, 2017, it has become mandatory for taxpayers to link Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for filing ITR. The income department is sending texts and e-mails to taxpayers asking them to link their Aadhaar numbers with PAN for uncomplicated return filing. However, taxpayers are facing various problems in linking Aadhaar and PAN due to several reasons, such as a mismatch in name, date of birth, non-update of phone number in Aadhaar database, etc.

Taxmann’s One Solution gathered taxpayers’ various queries, such as return. Here is a detailed list of frequently asked questions on income return filing, with their answers:



