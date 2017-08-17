Filing a revised tax return is quite easy

If you are one of the last-minute filers of income-tax returns, it is quite possible that mistakes have crept in some computation or other. For instance, you might have incurred capital losses but haven't offset it against capital gains or there could be some additional income, such as bank interest income which you have forgotten to show. In such cases, despite the final deadline of August 5 being over, you have the option to file a revised return. After you have filed your return, the Central Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru carries out electronic ...