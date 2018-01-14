From stock management to portfolio mix, here's how to invest Rs 10 million

Decide on an asset allocation that suits your risk appetite and invest in the right instruments for long-term goals such as retirement, four wealth management experts say Go overweight on equities Abhijit Bhave, CEO, Karvy Private Wealth According to a rule of thumb, a person’s allocation to equities in a portfolio should be 100 less age. A 35-year-old should invest 65 per cent in equities and the rest in other asset classes.

However, based on our house view, we are overweight on equities currently, and will hence tweak the allocation to 115 less age. A ...