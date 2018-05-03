Here's why Rera implementation remains work in progress across states

The Uttar Pradesh real estate regulator granted relief to Advocate Vivek Singh’s client after just one hearing. The order directed a developer to refund money paid for a house along with interest within a month.

The deadline has elapsed, but the developer has not paid a single dime yet. When the homebuyer approached the realty regulator again, it couldn’t do much to ensure that its order gets executed. Singh, a partner at Lex Alliance, now plans to file an execution petition in a civil court. “While home buyers get the fastest relief from real estate regulators, the Real ...