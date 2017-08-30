Home loans need a more stable benchmark

Have you ever tried shopping for a home loan? Chances are that you would be totally confused. While the basic benchmark, the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) stays the same, most banks use different tenures to calculate the rate. Some, like the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank use one-year MCLR while others like HSBC and Citibank use 3-month as benchmark. And some like ICICI Bank use two benchmarks – 6 month and one year MCLR. Then, there are different offers that give some 10 basis point benefit for women and so on. Against this backdrop, the ...