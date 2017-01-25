Hotspot: Bellary Road, Bengaluru

Over the last few years, North Bengaluru has emerged as a prime residential hub in the city, and has become the venue of a maximum number of affordable residential projects, with a slight blend of luxury housing. When compared to the established market of East Bengaluru, affordable housing launches are greater in North Bengaluru — primarily due to the availability of large land parcels at relatively lower acquisition costs. However, it was the advent of International Airport that changed the entire scenario for North Bengaluru. The entire stretch from Hebbal to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?