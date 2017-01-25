Hotspot: Bellary Road, Bengaluru

Over the last few years, North Bengaluru has emerged as a prime residential hub in the city, and has become the venue of a maximum number of affordable residential projects, with a slight blend of luxury housing. When compared to the established market of East Bengaluru, affordable housing launches are greater in North Bengaluru — primarily due to the availability of large land parcels at relatively lower acquisition costs. However, it was the advent of International Airport that changed the entire scenario for North Bengaluru. The entire stretch from Hebbal to ...