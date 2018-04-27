Insurers reward customers for good behaviour, offer differential pricing

If you renew your car insurance online much before the expiry date, you may get a discount on the premium. Such customers are less likely to file a claim for damages compared to those who renew their policy at the last moment.

A few insurance companies have started looking at the buying behaviour of customers online and are offering differential pricing. “We now look at the buyer’s behaviour as one of the key parameters when deciding on the premium,” said Easwara Narayanan, chief operating officer, Future Generali India Insurance. Some companies offer ...