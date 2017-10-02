Now, you can get EPF transferred to new employer automatically

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made transferring provident fund from one employer to the other smooth and seamless. Now, the funds will be automatically transferred when an employee changes jobs. All he needs to do is fill up a newly-introduced From-11.

“All that the new joinee has to do is provide the required information to the new employer in Form-11, which it will send to the This will automatically trigger the process of transferring funds from old company to the new one. The process involves the two companies and The employee doesn’t need to do anything,” says Sanjay Verma, an independent provident fund consultant.

The automatic transfer, however, will be available only for those who have a (UAN) that was introduced in 2014. already contains an employee’s details, date of birth, bank account and employer information. When the new employer uploads Form-11, it verifies the details to initiate the transfer process.

The employee will also receive an on the registered mobile number informing him about the auto-transfer. After sending the SMS, the will wait for 10 days before starting the process, if the employee does not request to stop the transfer. The actual transfer will happen when the first contribution by the present employer is deposited to the account. A notification will be sent when the transfer of funds is completed.

An employee needs to ensure that before leaving the job, the is activated and verified by the employer. “ has introduced a whole host of online facilities. For any of these services, an employee needs to ensure that the is seeded and is activated” says Manoj Nagpal, CEO,

is a unique 12-digit number that assigns an employee and it doesn’t change until retirement even though an individual may change jobs. It is mandatory since 2014. The employer does the KYC (know your customer) verification after receiving the from the The employee then needs register, upload documents and activate it by visiting the website.

Prior to introducing Form-11, if an employee wanted to transfer the provident fund to the new employer, he had to fill up a form online to initiate the transfer. The employee had to go to EPFO’s Online Transfer Claim Portal (OTCP) and provide details there for the transfers. Experts say that there have been instances where an employee ended up with two UANs if the transfer was not initiated. This created another procedural hassle and the employee had to request the to merge the two UANs. Online transfers were also not possible if an employer does not have a digital signature, which is mandatory.

If an individual doesn’t have a or it is not verified, or the rejects the online transfer, then he needs to follow the existing procedure. He will need to fill up Form 13, get it signed by the ex-employer and submit it to the present employer. Verma says that this process can take anywhere from six months to even two years.