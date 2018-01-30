SIPs: Investors better off with monthly investments as it's easy to track

As investor are increasingly looking at systematic investment plan (SIP) to invest in mutual funds, a few distributors and fund houses have started offering variants of SIP. LIC Mutual fund has started a daily SIP option with a minimum investment amount of Rs 300 a day.

HDFC Securities is offering the same for HDFC Mutual Fund at Rs 500 a day. SIP helps investors to make the most of market volatility by averaging the cost of investments and removing the need to time the market. By this logic, can investing a small amount in the market daily instead of every month help investors ...